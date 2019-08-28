Metro Detroit Weather: Starting sunny Wednesday, change in the afternoon

DETROIT - A nice start to your Wednesday as the muggy air has moved on and morning temps are in the 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies as you head out and about. Grab the shades and expect plenty of morning sunshine and calm conditions, but that changes as we head into the afternoon. The winds will pick up WSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph at times, and that wind will bring more lake enhanced cloud cover coming and going with nothing more than a sprinkle here and there. Most of Metro Detroit will see highs in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds most of your Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be breezy and dry with 50s early and upper 70s to near 80°F through the afternoon. Rain moves through with a cool front overnight into early Friday but again, most of your Thursday and Friday will be breezy and dry. After early morning rain and isolated thunder races through, expect a nice day with clouds clearing to mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies and upper 70s Friday.

The Holiday weekend looks great with very few concerns and very comfy air. Saturday will be a slightly cooler day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s as we watch a storm maker stay just to our north and west. We will see scattered rain and thundershowers move through late Saturday into early Sunday keeping most of our weekend daylight hours dry. Sunday highs will be in the mid 70s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies returning and we should be back to near 80°F with sun and clouds on Labor Day. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



