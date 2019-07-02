Metro Detroit weather: Steamy conditions with storm chances

DETROIT - It’s a warm start to your Tuesday with very little relief from the heat overnight as you walk outside to temps in the 70s.

Hazy sunshine mixed with morning clouds and the clouds may provide a little relief today filtering out some of that intense summer sun. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90°F with a heat index well into the mid 90s. Take it easy out there, and drink plenty of water.

Then, keep an eye to the skies with scattered strong to possibly severe storms after 3pm today. Not everyone will get showers and storms, but those who do will get a good downpour, lightning, and some dangerous wind possible, too.

Severe weather risk

The Storm Prediction Center has SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in a Marginal Risk for severe weather and that is the lowest risk. Still, eyes to the skies later today.

Wednesday forecast

The heat and humidity stick around all week and the threat for mainly afternoon showers and storms keeps going Wednesday through possible the first half of Saturday. There are NO washouts here so, don’t cancel any plans. We are advising that you keep a safe back up plan in place if you’re boating, heading to the pool, or just heading out and about.

Highs will be flirting with 90 degrees all week, feeling even warmer and so we need to be checking on our family, friends, and neighbors to make sure everyone is handling the heat.

Thursday forecast

Expect more upper 80s to low 90s with the air you can wear, and Thursday is the 4th of July. Some of your outdoor plans could be delayed by pop up showers and storms, but we’ll have to see how everything continues to play out this week.

We will start to see more comfortable weather move in Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

