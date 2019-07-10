Metro Detroit weather: Steamy day with severe storm chances

DETROIT - A thin layer of clouds early Wednesday morning is keeping Metro Detroit morning temps on the warmer side mainly in the 60s with a few suburbs in the 50s as you head out and about.

We are warming up with hazy sunshine for the first half of the day with Hump Day highs around 90°F feeling more like the mid 90s as the humidity is climbing too.

Storms risk

We are under a Marginal Risk (weakest risk) for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the skies after 2 p.m. but the stronger storms will be in Western and Northern Lower Michigan this afternoon. We may see storms firing later this evening as a cool front inches closer and closer into SE Lower Michigan.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will still be a bit muggy and warm even after a cold front moves through in the morning hours. It takes about a day for the cooler and dryer air to settle in so we will be in the low to mid 80s with a few scattered showers on and off during the transition of air from hot and humid to cooler and dryer. Don’t expect much. It will be a nice mix of sun and clouds otherwise and a bit breezy at times W 5-12 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

Friday forecast

Friday looks gorgeous with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under another nice blend of sun and clouds without the humidity.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks pretty nice too but the warmer air is surging back in this weekend with highs Saturday through early next week flirting with 90°F.

That instability brings a chance for a few isolated showers Saturday but most of the weekend is mostly dry. A storm maker should be around early next week maybe Monday into Tuesday but we’ll let you know how that shakes out as we get closer.

