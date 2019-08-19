Metro Detroit weather: Steamy with a few storm chances

DETROIT - Everything panned out this past weekend as expected, as steamy air returned to southeast Michigan, with the resulting instability fueling some strong to severe storms on Sunday.

While I don’t expect nearly as active a weather day today, a weak cold front slowly sagging southward across the area could trigger a few storms this afternoon -- best chance is between 8 Mile and the state line. Highs should once again reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel a little warmer than that. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph won’t help much, either.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:45 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:28 p.m.

Tonight's forecast

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), and calm air. If we have enough clearing overnight, areas in particular that received solid downpours on Sunday could see some patchy dense fog develop.

Tuesday forecast

Partly cloudy on Tuesday -- we should be able to get through the day without any thunderstorms. Steamy highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with muggy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Clouds may increase later at night, with a shower possible.

Wednesday forecast

A strong cold front crosses the area on Wednesday, with a band of showers and thunderstorms likely to accompany the front. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Partly cloudy on Thursday (perhaps even mostly cloudy for a while during the afternoon if enough cumulus clouds pop up). You’ll really notice the change in air masses, as cooler and drier air keeps highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Spectacular three-day weekend weather!

It’s not a three-day holiday weekend, but you may want to make it one. Today’s long-range computer models suggest high pressure dominating our weather Friday through Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) on Friday, upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

We’ll have comfortable sleeping weather at night, too.

