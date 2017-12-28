Metro Detroit weather: Still dangerously frigid Wednesday night

DETROIT - The cold temperature Wednesday in Metro Detroit was one for the record books. After the morning's record-tying -4 degrees, overnight readings will get close to another record low Thursday morning.

Wednesday evening will be frigid under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the single digits. Many wind chills will be near -4 degrees to -10 degrees.

We will bump those wind chills down about 10 degrees overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. Overnight lows will be near or below zero. The record low for Thursday is -4 degrees, a mark that was set in 1924.

Thursday afternoon will be cloudier and very cold. Highs will be near 15 degrees. Snow will fall from those clouds by the end of the Thursday commute.

Snow showers will remain in the forecast Thursday night and Friday morning. Snow totals will be between a trace and 2 inches. Highs, on Friday, will be near 20 degrees.

The rest of the year and the start of 2018 will have Arctic reinforcements. Skies will be partly sunny during the day. Nighttime and early morning lows will be near zero, and afternoon highs will be between 10 and 15 degrees

Detroit will drop the "D" and ring in the new year with temperatures in the single digits and subzero wind chills.

