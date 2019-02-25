Metro Detroit weather: Still windy Monday, measurable snow on the way

DETROIT - Our High Wind Warning has expired but it's still windy out there.

Bundle up, and be careful! Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and winds WNW 15-25 mph gusting 30-40 mph at times through the lunch hour, and then a little lighter for the rest of the afternoon and highs in the mid 20s.

Tuesday

Tuesday brings another shot at light snow as a band of snow movies through during the morning hours tomorrow. This won’t likely add up to much, but keeps roads a little slippery through the morning drive.

Temps start in the mid teens early, and then warming only to the middle 20s through the afternoon with lighter winds NNE 5-12 mph.

Wednesday

A heavier snow maker moves in Wednesday morning bringing 1-3” of snow to the area on Hump Day. The temperatures warm only slightly with lows near 20 degrees in the morning to highs in the low 30s.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday looks partly sunny and cool with 20s to low 30s, and then a slight warm up Friday as highs hit the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Weekend

Saturday is a day we’ll be watching with a possibility of freezing rain early in the morning changing to snow and likely measureable snow. It’s a bit early to tell exactly how that storm will play out, but another cool, windy, wet winter storm will be moving through to start the weekend. Stay tuned!

Stay tuned!

