Metro Detroit weather: Storm chances ahead; rain possible this weekend

DETROIT - Humidity took a hike Wednesday, but there are new worries about the upcoming Labor Day weekend for Metro Detroit.

There's nothing to worry about Wednesday night, though. The daytime clouds will fade, leaving us mainly clear and even cooler than Tuesday night. Metro Zone lows will drop to the mid-50s. Check the 4ZONE page to see how cool your neighborhood will get.

Severe storm chances

Sunshine will return Thursday. Clouds will win out toward late afternoon, but humidity will stay away until evening. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening, but they will be gone by Friday morning's commute.

West and Central Michigan are under a marginal risk for severe weather. Since that activity will arrive mainly after midnight, the storms should be weak enough to stay below severe limits.

Holiday weekend forecast

Daytime hours will be dry Friday. Highs will return to the upper 70s and the humidity will drop again.

The Saturday wave we've been watching might have a bigger impact on us. At 8 a.m., you can see where all the rain will be west of the Mississippi River.

We'll get the rain late in the day, so expect at least scattered showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of those will linger into the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-70s.

Labor Day will be the gem of the holiday weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.

