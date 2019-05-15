Metro Detroit weather: Storm chances approach; rain likely this weekend

DETROIT - We’re finally settling into spring weather in Metro Detroit.

Showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will hang around through the early evening, mainly north of Detroit. Those should fade before sunset. We'll stay seasonably cool Wednesday night, with lows primarily in the 40s.

Thursday looks similar, starting with sunshine and finishing with an isolated shower. There should be fewer showers Thursday than Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid-70s again.

Rain chances look higher for Friday and through the weekend. It will depend on a frontal boundary, which will linger across southern Michigan. Where it ends up and how active it becomes are still open questions.

Right now, the most likely shots look like late Friday into early Saturday, then again late Sunday into Monday. Highs will remain in the 60s Friday and Saturday, with normal warmth in the low 70s by Sunday.

Next week looks consistent, as far as temperatures are concerned, but it won’t be a dry stretch. Check out the rain chances in our 10-day forecast.

