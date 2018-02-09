Metro Detroit weather: Storm will wind down this evening

DETROIT - The snow arrived right on schedule during the overnight hours, and we’re not done yet. Another band of heavier snow is moving in and, unlike this morning’s snow, this band will hit areas south of 8 Mile harder than areas farther north. A few inches of accumulation (especially south of 8 Mile) will add to the pile before the snow winds down later this evening. The Local4Casters have been posting a running list of snowfall reports as we get them from the National Weather Service, and you can see that list here.

After a break from the snow, the next little wave to travel along the stationary front to our south will buckle that part of the front farther north and spread some much lighter snow across the area late tonight into Saturday morning, and possibly into the early-to-mid afternoon hours. But, at this point, it looks like perhaps an inch or so. Some models even suggest a peek of sun by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), although we could end up a tad warmer if the snow ends earlier and we get any earlier sun. North wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:36 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 5:59 p.m.

Saturday evening looks dry for your Date Night plans, although there will be plenty of snow left around from what has already fallen. But this will give the road crews a chance to really catch up on those side streets and neighborhood roads. Lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Yet another…but stronger…wave ripples along that stationary front on Sunday, and that will spread a more robust area of snow across southeast Michigan. Although the usual fine tuning details will become more apparent on Saturday, right now this appears to be a one-to-three inch snowfall. Highs Sunday in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

The Sunday snow ends Sunday evening, and clouds eventually start to break up. Lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Here is a series of maps showing you the progression of our two weekend snow chances:

Mostly sunny on Monday and, compared to where we’ve been this past week, it’s going to be a pretty nice day with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows again in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny again on Tuesday, and even warmer, with highs in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Thursday’s details won’t be clear for several days now, but we have at least a chance for some light rain showers, possibly followed by a few light snow showers after a cold front crosses the area. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs back down into the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

