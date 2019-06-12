Metro Detroit weather: Storms on the way tonight

DETROIT - Today will be the last really nice day for a short while, so let’s enjoy a beautiful Wednesday around Metro Detroit.

We will see more and more clouds pushing in today through the late morning and afternoon and that will impact high temps just a little bit as we settle mostly in the mid 70s with breezy winds SSE 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph through the middle of the day.

Scattered Showers and isolated thunderstorms move in later tonight, after 8 or 9pm and showers will be heaviest overnight.

Thursday forecast

Soaking showers through the early morning Thursday which could lead to some pooling and ponding for your morning drive tomorrow. We will see rain showers around most of the day too as a slow moving area of low pressure scoots over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

But temps are cooler in the 50s and 60s and too stable for lightning or anything severe. Some model data shows showers breaking apart in the afternoon, but you should keep the umbrella handy all day. But keep two hands on it as breezes WSW 10-20 mph will gust 20-30 mph at times.

Friday forecast

Other than an early morning shower chance, it will be a dry day Friday with lows near 50°F and highs getting back into the low 70s. Showers are possible around sunset moving north to south and it’s something we’ll keep a close eye on as model data is not in total agreement.

Weekend outlook

Showers will come and go Saturday too with temps in the 70s. And Father’s Day rain depends on how quickly we can get rid of the rain Saturday. If it lingers, it may stall around Metro Detroit for some morning rain Sunday. Late morning and afternoon tee times are recommended.

We think it will be mostly dry Sunday for a great Dad’s Day BBQ.

