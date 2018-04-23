Metro Detroit weather: Stretch of rain arrives after beautiful weekend

DETROIT - Temperatures have peaked into the 70s Monday afternoon, but Metro Detroit is about to go back down the other side of that hill.

Clouds are increasing ahead of a pretty wet Tuesday. We should stay dry until midnight in most spots. South Zone locations might begin to get wet in the early evening. Lows won't be nearly as chilly as days past. Expect to wake up around 50 degrees.

On Tuesday, clouds with off-and-on rain will keep highs in the 50s. A light east wind won't help the cause, either. Rain will last through Tuesday night and linger into early Wednesday morning.

There’s still some question as to whether the front will get hung up on the east side and keep us wet longer. But right now, most of the data suggests we will dry out toward the end of the Wednesday morning commute, if not sooner.

The cold front that chases out that rain will drop temperatures for Wednesday, too. But we will start our recovery Thursday with dry conditions and highs near 60 degrees. Friday will feel similar, but with an added shot at late-day rain.

The weekend looks fantastic, as it's almost an exact duplicate of the past two days -- but wait until you see early next week in the 10-day forecast.

