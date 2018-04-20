Metro Detroit weather: Stretch of sunshine, warmer temperatures ahead

DETROIT - After suffering through a cold and wintry April, we're getting what we deserve: sunshine and increasingly warm temperatures for a nice stretch of days.

On Friday night, skies will remain mainly clear until closer to sunrise. Overnight lows will be back to the freezing mark for most of us.

Clouds will mix it up with sunshine Saturday. We'll see less sunshine in our South Zone, which will be closer to a Mississippi Valley rainmaker. Expect similar highs as Friday, finishing in the mid-50s for most of us. Areas near the big east-side lakes will be even cooler. Our 4ZONE page has that breakdown.

Sunday will be the icing on the cake. Sunday all day will boost temperatures into the low 60s, but it doesn’t stop there. Sunshine will continue through Tuesday, and temperatures will inch up to the mid-60s. That will finally be above normal for only the third and fourth times this month.

We will cool down just a bit midweek and throw in some rain for good measure, but enjoy this fantastic weekend ahead.

