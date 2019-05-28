Metro Detroit weather: Strong thunderstorm possible; more rain chances this week

DETROIT - Most of Metro Detroit will finish Tuesday with pleasant, near-normal temperatures in the evening, but a strong thunderstorm in the South Zone is still a possibility.

The most intense weather will remain south of the state line. Lows Tuesday night will range from the upper 40s in our North Zone to the mid-50s in most locations.

Wednesday will feature a lot of clouds and just a slim chance of a shower. Highs should reach the low and mid-70s.

Rain is most likely Thursday with a possible rumble. Highs again won't get beyond the mid-70s.

The pattern will start to change by late week, but that doesn't end our rain chances. Heading into the Detroit Grand Prix, Friday looks like the pick day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will likely bring a round of rain and possibly some thunder. Temperatures will finish in the mid-70s. Sunday should be mainly dry with increasing sunshine after some early, lingering showers, but it will be the coolest day of the stretch. Morning lows will start in the mid- and upper 40s. Highs will barely touch 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Dry weather will continue early next week.

