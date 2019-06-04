Metro Detroit weather: Strong thunderstorms possible ahead of cold front

DETROIT - Eighties are just around the corner. Unfortunately strong storms are, too.

For the rest of tonight a light sprinkle is possible. But a heavier shower or thunderstorm may develop overnight closer to daybreak. Those won’t be severe -- that will come later in the day. Lows will drop only to the low-and-mid 60s.

Wednesday will feature a widely scattered shower or storm from the morning through mid-afternoon. Once temperatures reach the low 80s, with noticeable humidity, we'll start watching for strong/severe storms. Right now we're in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The severe threat should end as the sun sets and a cold front slices through.

That front not only kills our rain chances, but it will drop temperatures and humidity for the remainder of the week. Highs and lows will be right at average for Thursday through Saturday. All three days will be dry with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Sunday brings a chance of rain, but right now we don’t have high confidence in that rain shot. Check out where temperatures go from there in the 10 Day Forecast on our weather page.

