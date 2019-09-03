Metro Detroit weather: Strong to severe afternoon storms possible

Andrea De Stefani/freeimages.com

The warmest day of the week lies ahead, and it could all come to a very stormy end. The kids head back to school all across the board today in Metro Detroit and temps are in the 50s to low 60s as you head out early on this Tuesday and patchy fog will continue especially in more rural areas. Temps will warm quickly into the lower 80s with humidity making it feel a couple of degrees warmer. Make sure those kids are drinking their water today, and high temps will be dependent on cloud cover later this afternoon. Sun will help our temps spike quickly today and the winds will pick up SSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-35 mph. Storms will begin to fire some time after 4 or 5pm today and some may be strong. We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather this late afternoon and evening ahead. Keep an eye to the skies and your Local4Casters App to stay ahead of these potentially dangerous storms.

A cold front triggering the storms later today will provide a nice Fall like feel for the rest of the week. We will wake to temps in the 60s tomorrow and a few 50s, but we only warm up to the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds and lighter but cooler winds NW 5-15 mph. Thursday looks very similar but even cooler overnight as temps dip down into the 50s as some will flirt with 40s. Thursday afternoon highs will stay in the lower 70s.

Computer model data calls for an isolated shower or two Friday as we stay on the cooler side of normal. That means lows in the 50s and highs in the low to maybe mid 70s and again an isolated shower or two midday. Most of the weekend ahead looks very nice, staying cooler and mostly dry. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

