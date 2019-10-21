Metro Detroit weather: Strong winds, gusty showers expected tonight

DETROIT - Strong winds with gusty showers could cause problems Monday night.

We'll end our commute with rain tonight. But as the winds increase, gusts could top 40 mph. Those speeds could be even greater in central and west Michigan. So, if you're driving tonight in larger vehicles, with winds and wet pavement, control could be tough.

Lakeshore Flood Advisories are up through midnight for St. Clair and Sanilac counties. Onshore winds could lead to shoreline flooding, dock damage and beach erosion.

Tuesday, winds will still be strong but the direction changes. Lakeshore Flood Warnings are up for Tuesday for Macomb and St. Clair counties. Click the red banner at the top of the page for more on the advisories and warnings.

Winds will peak around 10 p.m. just before a cold front arrives. Most of what we'll see is gusty rain. But thunder is possible as well. Rain will be gone by daybreak.

A few showers may reappear in the afternoon Tuesday, but gusty southwest winds will reach 30 mph with plenty of clouds.

Say goodbye to the 60s. Monday's finish in the mid-60s will be the last time we see that number for the rest of the month!

And the cool weather hangs around for the weekend and beyond. Take a look at our chilly Halloween in the 10 Day Forecast.

