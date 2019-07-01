Metro Detroit weather: Summer heat and storms this week

DETROIT - We are bringing the summer heat and storms this week.

It’s a nice and quiet start to your Holiday week with 50s to low 60s and partly cloudy skies as you head out and about on a Monday morning. The heat will come back quickly today and the humidity is on its way up too.

Highs today will be near 90°F and with a little more humidity, it will feel like low to mid 90s at times. The sun and clouds mixture during the first half of the day will become more partly sunny through the afternoon. We have a chance for a few isolated showers and storms later tonight after 7 or 8 p.m.

Tuesday forecast

SE Lower Michigan is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Tuesday. This again covers almost the whole Lower Peninsula as the heat and humidity will cause a few showers and storms to blossom in the late afternoon capable of producing damaging winds and dangerous lightning. After morning lows in the low 70s, highs will again flirt with 90°F and the humidity is near tropical levels and that means the heat index or ‘feels like’ conditions should be well into the mid 90s. Be careful with both the heat and storm chances tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday forecast

It’s a bit of a repeat performance then moving forward. We have warm and muggy weather sticking around Wednesday and Thursday with scattered afternoon storms possible both days.

Thursday forecast

Expect more upper 80s to low 90s with the air you can wear, and Thursday is the 4th of July. Some of your outdoor plans could be in jeopardy but we’ll have to see how everything continues to play out this week. Just make sure you’re drinking lots of water, wearing light and loose fitting clothes, and check on those neighbors.

The only relief from the heat this week will unfortunately be showers and storms coming and going.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

