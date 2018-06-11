Metro Detroit weather: Summer heat, humidity return

DETROIT - Don't get too used to cooler temperatures and low humidity. Summer doesn't officially start for 10 days, but it's in a huge hurry to get here.

On Monday night, humidity will stay low. Temperatures will range from the low 50s in the North Zone to the low and mid-60s in our South Zone. Check the 4ZONE page for a breakdown.

Humidity will return in the afternoon Tuesday, along with milder temperatures. Expect highs near 80 degrees. A few showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder, will hang around during the drive home and into the evening.

On Wednesday, a cold front will move through and take the humidity away, for a while at least. The front will be just late enough to scare up a shower or storm in the early afternoon. Any wet weather shouldn't hang around long, and the highest probability will be on the east side as the front exits.

Surprisingly, we will get to keep the low humidity to finish the work week, but as the mercury rises Sunday, so do the “muggies.” Temperatures will be well above normal with highs in the low to mid-90s. Records won’t quite be in reach, but as we approach the start of summer next week, it will look and feel the part.

