Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like temperatures until midweek cold front

DETROIT - Nothing about the weather Monday in Metro Detroit felt like October, other than the colorful leaves.

Temperatures have been closer that normal to record highs, humidity is at mid-summer levels and a thunderstorm or two isn't out of the question. Any storm that shows up Monday night will fade shortly after sundown, but lows will stay close to 70 degrees with high humidity.

In case you’re wondering, this is not technically an “Indian Summer.” Yes, it’s abnormally warm for autumn, but we haven’t had a killing frost yet. Keep reading for more on that, though.

Temperatures in the 80s will return Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day. A stray afternoon downpour is possible, but most of us will remain dry. Highs will return to the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday will be our last summer-like day with highs near 80 degrees. A front will arrive late with our most likely shot of thunderstorms this week.

The cold front will not only bring cooler temperatures, but below-normal temperatures for the remainder of the 10-day forecast. Highs will be in the 50s from Thursday through Wednesday of next week. Lows will end up in the 30s for most locations, especially Saturday morning.

It’s possible that parts of the area, well away from the city, might see some patchy frost. But with very warm ground temperatures, those locations will be very isolated. That entire stretch will also be dry, except for a Monday shower.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.