Metro Detroit weather: Summertime temperatures here to stay

DETROIT - Summertime heat is here to stay: Temperatures will be above normal the entire week.

On Tuesday night, we’ll monitor thunderstorms moving into West Michigan that could reach us around midnight and into the early morning hours. These storms will be weakening, so we’re not anticipating anything strong, just a quick downpour with a few rumbles. Lows will hit the mid- and upper 60s.

The mercury will climb even higher Tuesday. With mostly sunny skies, our highs will reach the mid-80s. Humidity will be low.

The muggy weather will come back Thursday, along with late thunderstorm chances. The first round of Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic should miss the storms, with most of them rolling in near or after sunset. Highs will creep up to the mid- and upper 80s with some heat index readings touching 90 degrees.

Heading toward the weekend, the forecast doesn't appear to change much. We’ll be very warm and humid with thunderstorm chances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Heat index readings will get to the low 90s Friday and Saturday, and possibly Sunday. Rain chances are lower Sunday than the other two days.

We will start next week dry, but not much cooler, so it looks like summer has shown up on time and doesn’t plan to leave anytime soon.

