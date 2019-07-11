Metro Detroit weather: Sun and clouds, mostly dry today

DETROIT - We will slowly lower the humidity levels over the next 24 hours, but it is still warm and muggy this morning.

A few showers along a cool front early this morning and then mostly dry all day. We will see some sunshine mixing with a little cloud cover today with highs in the mid 80s after morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

The humidity may not break until later this afternoon so mid 80s still feel like upper 80s in the early afternoon. The winds WNW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times will drag a few lake enhanced clouds our way this afternoon but we shouldn’t see more than a few drips.

Friday forecast

Friday looks gorgeous with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under another nice blend of sun and clouds without the humidity.

Saturday forecast

Saturday looks pretty nice, too, but the warmer air is surging back in this weekend with highs Saturday through early next week flirting with 90°F. That instability brings a chance for a few isolated showers Saturday in the early afternoon, but most of the weekend is mostly dry.

Sunday forecast

Sunday should be bright and perfect with mid to upper 80s and a little muggy.

Rain chances next week are minimal with an isolated shower or two Monday afternoon, and another chance on Wednesday. It will be a pretty dry stretch ahead with highs most of next week in the upper 80s to low 90s.

