Metro Detroit weather: Sun and snow this weekend, early look at next storm

DETROIT - Last night’s cold front sure created some weather whiplash.

Ahead of the front, temperatures briefly shot up into the 50s…eventually reaching a record-tying 56 degrees (13.3 degrees Celsius) at 8:37 p.m.

Then came the cold front and, well, you know what happened after that. Wind chills today have generally been not far from zero (-18 degrees Celsius).

Narrow bands of lake effect snow this afternoon will quickly wind down tonight, and skies will clear. The west wind will lighten up as well…dropping to 10 to 20 mph this evening, and eventually below 10 mph by morning.

The temp will drop, too, and bottom out in the upper single digits (-13 degrees Celsius).

Saturday

Mostly sunny on Saturday…what a great day to head down to Winter Blast! Highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) combined with tolerable wind (west to southwest at 4 to 8 mph) will be perfect for outdoor winter fun.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:38 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 5:58 p.m.

Mostly clear Saturday evening…no problems on Date Night…then clouds increase after midnight. Lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Mostly cloudy Sunday (slight chance for some fuzzy early morning sun), with light snow developing in the afternoon and continuing into Sunday night. This still looks like a 1” to 1.5” snowfall…nothing we can’t handle. Highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) means it’s another great day to take in Winter Blast!

Monday

Monday looks relatively quiet, with one question mark: some computer models keep the next round of snow stationary just south of the state line, while others have snow falling most of the day across our South Zone.

There’s simply no way to tell at this point which model(s) is (are) correct with such a small scale detail…but be aware if you live south of I-94 that some accumulating snow is at least possible on Monday. Highs will warm into the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

The next storm

Tuesday’s storm – which technically starts Monday night for most of us – is starting to show some commonality among the computer models. It appears that some snow and/or ice is possible, with an eventual changeover to rain…especially to the south and east, where highs will reach the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

It’s also going to become windy once again.

Rain changes to snow Tuesday night…with temperatures dropping into the 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) by morning, and it’ll be continued windy. Some accumulation is possible.

Behind the storm on Wednesday, it will be windy and cold with numerous snow showers…some accumulation is possible. Highs will barely reach 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), but wind chills will probably only be in the teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

After a break on Thursday, more accumulating snow appears possible for the end of the week, as winter continues.

Just to end on a positive note for those of you who don’t like winter: today’s average high rose to 34 degrees (1 degree Celsius). That’s another notch upward on our slow trek to spring.

Hang in there…we’re making progress!

