Metro Detroit weather: Sun finally returns

DETROIT - Last night’s final winter-type storm of the season (for us) didn’t drop as much snow on southeast Michigan as it had the potential to. Take a look at the area I’ve circled on the satellite image below:

That is not cloud cover…that’s SNOW! And a LOT of it across northern Iowa, southern Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Yes, we missed out on the worst of that storm.

Overnight clouds moved out this morning as the storm pulled away, leaving most of us basking in bright sunshine for the remainder of the day. That sunshine boosted temperatures in the heart of the metro area into the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius), although the gusty north to northwest west winds made it feel cooler, and especially in the Thumb, where the wind blowing that uber-chilly air off of Lake Huron kept some of you there only near 40 degrees this afternoon (5 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies will prevail tonight…it’ll be a great star-gazing night…with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Wind should settle down to 4 to 7 mph from the northwest by midnight.

Friday brings nothing but sunshine, wall-to-wall and coast-to-coast! You may not even see a cloud but, if you do, don’t worry…it’s just lost. Highs should warm into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), except perhaps immediately near Lake Huron where it could be cooler once again. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will be much lower than today, so it’ll feel warmer Friday than today.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Saturday as a weak upper level disturbance slides by. Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

It’s back to full sunshine on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), and perhaps even a few 60° readings in our South Zone!

Mostly sunny on Monday and partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). There’s a small shower chance late in the day on Tuesday, but it appears right now that the best chances will be Tuesday night into Wednesday.

