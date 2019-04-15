Metro Detroit weather: Sun returns, but what about the holiday weekend?

DETROIT - Right on schedule, incoming very dry air has scoured out our cloud cover, and we’ll have brilliant sunshine for the rest of the day!

Highs today will reach the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:53 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:15 p.m.

Mostly clear this evening, then increasing clouds after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) with a light and variable wind.

Tuesday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a period of light showers potentially moving through in between the two rush hours. Highs only near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday forecast

Showers develop on Wednesday as a warm front approaches – and wait ‘til you see below what that does to our temps on Thursday! Highs Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), as we’ll be north of the warm front during the day.

Showers end Wednesday evening after the warm front passes by, and temperature will then hold steady in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) most of the night.

Thursday forecast

We may get partial sunshine Thursday morning, followed by at least a chance for a scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

This morning’s computer models are not in agreement upon how big of a chance so, if most of this activity holds off until Thursday night, then we’d end up with what easily would be our best day of the week as temperatures will soar into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) Thursday afternoon!

Friday forecast

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows Thursday night in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) and highs Friday in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

So, while it won’t be terribly cold on Friday, showers appear to be a pretty good bet for anybody heading to Good Friday services in the morning or afternoon, although we may dry things out for evening services, as well as for Seders Friday evening as Passover begins (can’t let that Matzo get wet!).

Weekend outlook

Unfortunately, showers may return on Saturday -- not good news if you’re going to a Saturday evening Seder (I’m hosting thirty family members at my house for our 2nd Night Seder). Highs Saturday cool into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Showers end Saturday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Fortunately, Easter Sunday looks dry from start to finish, with the sun even returning as clouds break up and give us at least a partly cloudy sky. So no issues heading to services, nor to Easter brunch/lunch/dinner, especially with highs rebounding into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Let’s just hope the grass dries enough for the Easter egg hunt!

Weather radar pages

Track the weather here on our weather radar pages, where forecasts will be updated:

Be sure to bookmark these pages on your browser or on your phone. These will be very useful as we head into the rainy months inMichigan.

All of these radar pages are interactive with tools to show you road conditions, 24-hour precipitation data, and satellite views.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.