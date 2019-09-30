Metro Detroit weather: Sun should break through this afternoon

DETROIT - Pack your patience if you’re waiting for that Summer blast setting up shop temporarily in Metro Detroit.

As soon as we bust through these clouds, temps will take off into the upper 70s to low 80s with the warmer temps away from the big lakes on the eastside. Winds ESE 5-10 mph off of those lakes may keep temps a touch cooler, but we’re all in for a nice, big warm up with heat, humidity, and eventually storms.

Look for the sun to break through the clouds through the mid afternoon, so we don’t feel that summer sweat until late afternoon and the humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer. It stays warm and a bit muggy overnight too, so we need the air conditioning for the next couple of days.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday has the potential of being the warmest day we’ve seen around here in some time. The variable once again, will be the clouds which look to be coming and going all day tomorrow as the heat and humidity are turned up all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

If you work, or plan to work outside, make sure you’re staying hydrated because mid to upper 80s Tuesday will feel like the low 90s. Scattered rain and thunder will start to roll into our North Zone late in the afternoon bringing some heavy showers and thunderstorms. Then, just scattered to isolated showers and storms into the evening around most of Metro Detroit.

More rounds of rain and thunderstorms move in overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday brings a rapid decline in our weather conditions around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with rain and scattered thundershowers in the morning through the afternoon. Some areas may end up with a half inch to an inch of rain or more when it’s all said and done.

Metro Detroit temps will be falling through the 70s and may even dip into the 60s by the end of the afternoon as cooler breezes reinforce the cooler air WNW 5-15 mph.

We will likely see some morning showers Thursday as temps hang in the 60s to near 70°F. And Friday and Saturday will stay mainly in the 50s and 60s with dry weather expected.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.