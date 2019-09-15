Metro Detroit weather: Sunday evening showers diminish, remaining mild

DETROIT - A Flood Warning is in effect for the Huron River in southern Livingston County until 8:00 p.m. ET.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

The afternoon and evening will have scattered rain, but it will be seasonably warm. It will be mild overnight. Then, the rest of the week will be filled with sunshine and highs near 80 or more. A fitting end to the last full week of summer.

Sunday evening will have widely scattered showers and fewer storms. It will be warm with temperatures in the middle then low 70s.

Sunset is at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mild under fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Excellent car-wash weather. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday and the rest of the school/work week will be perfect for outdoor lunch and outdoor recess. Each day will be filled with sunshine. Afternoon temps will be between 80 and 85 degrees each day.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.