Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and dry with low humidity through this weekend

DETROIT - It’s nice to see the sun, but Metro Detroit will be looking for a drink by early next week.

We’ve had more rain than we need for much of the year, so you might find it hard to believe that parts of Southeast Michigan are showing up on the latest drought monitor. The areas shaded in yellow are not technically in a drought, but they are abnormally dry.

Obviously, this isn’t the case for everyone. Looking back over the last four months, there are definitely pockets of the area that have been soaked. Ann Arbor has picked up 20 inches of rain in that period. That’s nearly 7 inches more than normal.

So, enjoy the sunshine and low humidity through the weekend, but know that some of us could actually use some rain. That chance won’t come until at least early next week.

The only Michigan locations that will see rain this weekend will be up north. If you’re headed that way, plan on a shower or thunderstorm anywhere north of Saginaw Bay on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances look better for us by Tuesday.

