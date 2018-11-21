Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, dry Wednesday; single-digit wind chills on Thanksgiving

DETROIT - More cool air is moving in today as we start with morning temps in the low to mid 30s.

Travel weather looks good around the state with some snow coming down in Northern Lower Michigan as winds pile up in the Traverse City area, producing light-to-moderate lake effect snow. We cannot rule out a few mid morning flakes or flurries (7 a.m.-10 a.m.), but otherwise partly sunny and dry. Most of the Midwest is also calm for your travels today, so you will be good to go hitting the road.

Temps will actually fall through the afternoon into the upper 20s and cool breezes will be blowing at times this morning WNW 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph keeping dangerous wind chills in the teens and 20s. The winds are lighter tonight and we are dipping down overnight.

Thanksgiving forecast

Layer up and bundle up for America’s Thanksgiving Parade as we start with temps in the teens before sunrise which hits around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear and warming into the low and mid 20s during the parade.

The winds will be light but early on wind chills will be flirting with single digits. Partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon will only help highs warm into the low 30s with winds ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

The warmer air arrives Friday with sunshine and highs into the low and mid 40s. Rain showers move in Saturday, especially during the first half of the day as highs stay in the 40s. Some model data suggests we’ll be closer to 50 degrees all weekend but that will be difficult with clouds and spotty showers.

Sunday may be mostly cloudy, but it will be mostly dry with mid to upper 40s. More wet weather Monday should be rain switching back to snow into Tuesday. Stay tuned.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.