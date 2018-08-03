Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, hot, humid weekend ahead

DETROIT - Abundant sunshine once again warmed us up nicely today, but the relatively humid conditions also created enough instability to pop up a few downpours -- some with lightning.

All of this activity will settle down this evening, and skies will clear. That’s great news because Metro Detroit astronaut Drew Feustel and his International Space Station crew will fly over southeast Michigan!

This will be a quicker appearance than usual due to the space station’s orbit and geometry, but it’s still always cool to see. Remember that it doesn’t “rise and set” like the sun and moon. Rather, it fades into view, travels across part of the sky, then fades out of view. Details for tonight’s viewing are below.

Feustel is the current commander up there, and he always looks down with wonderful memories of growing up here.

It’ll be a comfortable evening, too, with temperatures eventually dropping into the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with no wind. Our only concern tonight is that areas of fog could develop late tonight, and some of it could become dense fog.

While it’s impossible to predict each individual fog area, favored locations are in the Thumb, near the big lakes, and in areas that got the heavy rain amounts earlier this week. The fog should burn off around 9:00 a.m.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, hot and becoming more humid, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with light and variable wind. The combination of these factors means that Saturday has been declared an Ozone Action Day.

The sun, humidity and certain pollutants in the air combine to form ozone, which is unhealthy to you and me, and is not to be confused with ozone about ten miles aloft, which blocks some of the sun’s ultraviolet rays and is actually good for us.

There are some very simple things that, believe or not, actually make a HUGE impact in reducing our low-level ozone pollution:

Delay mowing the lawn until evening . Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone. In fact, these gas-powered engines actually put out a tremendous amount of ozone-forming pollution.

. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone. In fact, these gas-powered engines actually put out a tremendous amount of ozone-forming pollution. Avoid refueling your vehicle until evening . Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation.

. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation. Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use. The less electricity we use, the less power our coal-burning power plants need to produce.

See? These are very simple things that everybody can do to reduce our low-level ozone formation, and it doesn’t cost you a dime.

In fact, that last tip will actually save you money. Finally, If you have respiratory or cardiac issues, or are elderly, take it easy this weekend, as these conditions will stress your body.

Saturday night

Mostly clear and uncomfortably warm, with lows in the low 70s (21-22 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and continued humid. Highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius), but the humidity will make it feel like mid 90s (34 to 35 degrees Celsius).

It would not surprise us to see another Ozone Action Day declared on Sunday. If strong enough lake breezes develop, some computer models try to develop an isolated shower Sunday afternoon. But right now, we think the day will be dry.

Sunday night

Mostly clear and continued uncomfortably warm, with lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Partly cloudy on Monday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

It looks as if we start a nice stretch of dry weather with typical summer temperatures on Wednesday, which could potentially last all the way into next weekend!

