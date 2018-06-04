Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Monday afternoon, cool front is coming

DETROIT - A sunny afternoon with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s around Metro Detroit this Monday afternoon and the only issue is the breeze.

It's a cooling wind WNW 10-25 mph with occasional gusts over 30 mph. That's enough to rattle the garbage cans and hanging plants so, something to keep an eye on. The winds won't relax until later tonight.

Another cool front comes at us overnight bringing rain showers through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The timeframe is after midnight tonight until 7 or 8 a.m. Tuesday.

After a few morning showers, the roads may be a little slippery to start your Tuesday. We'll see only partly sunny skies and a lot of 60s again hoping to get briefly into the low 70s. That may be a struggle given the winds N 7-17 mph dragging lake effect clouds over us, but no rain during the day.

Wednesday is brighter but still cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s. We may hit 80 degrees again Thursday with wet weather arriving Friday and Saturday.

Stay tuned!

