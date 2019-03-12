Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Tuesday, rain on the way

DETROIT - A cool or chilly start to your Tuesday with most Metro Detroit temps falling into the lower 20s as you head out the door, and wind chills will be in the teens at times under mostly clear skies.

We expect tons of sunshine today all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and that will help highs get into the mid 40s this afternoon with lighter winds SW 5-12 mph.

We will see increasing clouds tonight with some Spring showers on the way for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Morning rain showers will be moving through Metro Detroit with a few areas west and north of Detroit possibly seeing a little morning wintry mix. Temps should warm enough for the wet weather to fall mainly as rain through the morning hours tomorrow.

Afternoon high temperatures will be flirting with 50°F although clouds and showers will likely keep us just shy of that number. Conditions will be mostly dry after 1pm with mostly cloudy skies and winds SSE 5-12 mph.

Thursday

More rain and isolated thunderstorms are moving through Thursday, both in the morning and afternoon. The winds will start cranking S 10-20 mph with gusts 20-35 mph and that will be going all day warming Metro Detroit even with clouds, and showers in the area.

Look for highs Thursday in the low to mid 60s with some breaks in the rain action here and there allowing for warmer numbers.

Weekend lookahead

Temps will fall as we head into Friday, as we spend most of the day in the 40s with a few morning showers and still very breezy.

The weekend will be cooler with mainly 20s to upper 30s and mostly dry conditions. We should be in the upper 30s Saturday with partly sunny and breezy conditions.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but still cooler in the 20s to upper 30s or maybe 40 degrees.

