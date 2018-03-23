Metro Detroit weather: Sunny weekend with temperatures below normal

DETROIT - The weekend is here and it will be soaked with sunshine. But temperatures will be stuck below normal, just like the entire work week.

On Friday night, skies will be mainly clear. That will take temperatures to the low 20s in most spots, but expect some upper teens, especially in our West Zone.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will stop in the mid-40s, even with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures in the 50s will arrive next week, along with rain. Monday, however, might be the pick of the forecast. We’ll keep the sunshine with temperatures touching 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain will develop Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Those two days will be our warmest, despite the drops. Highs Tuesday will hit the low 50s.

We’ll get to the mid-50s Wednesday, and the rain will end, so hopefully we can salvage a nice afternoon with at least peeks of sunshine to accompany those above-normal temperatures. Average highs will already be in the low 50s next week, so we won’t be far above that mark.

There's some good news regarding Detroit Tigers Opening Day Thursday. It looks like we’ll dodge the rain, with seasonably comfortable temperatures.

Temperatures will cool off a bit going into next weekend, but the dry stretch will continue through next Sunday.

