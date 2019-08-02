Metro Detroit weather: Sunny with very little humidity Friday

Brandon Roux takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast on Aug. 2, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - It truly doesn't get any better than this folks.

Enjoy your Friday with tons of sun and very little humidity around Metro Detroit. Highs this afternoon will be in the 80-85 degree range with a nice breeze ENE 5-10 mph.

Get ready for a super comfy evening as you head out to your favorite ice cream parlor. And, it’s another great sleeping night with dry air and temps dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday looks spectacular across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, but we do begin to see temps and humidity up just a little bit.

It is still a great day to get out and do anything with sun and clouds and highs around 87°F, winds WNW 5-10 mph.

Showers will be scattered across Central and Northern Lower tomorrow afternoon, and a few may sneak into our North Zone after 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Most of us don't see a drip or drop. Sunday looks a little more cloudy, so highs will be in the lower or mid 80s as our South Zone will see clouds hover longer, and may see an isolated shower down near the Ohio border.

We aren't counting on much moisture from Mother Nature until Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Have a great and safe weekend! You can get your sevem day forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

