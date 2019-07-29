Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine and storms

Some soaking showers Sunday with a few stronger storms, and now we are temporarily drying out this Monday morning with temps in the upper 60s to low and mid 70s as you head out the door. We have more wet and possibly wild weather moving back in later this afternoon, and we will be warming quickly between now and then. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s just after lunch and the heat indices will climb into the low 90s with humid and slightly unstable air in place. A line of showers and storms should move into Metro Detroit around or just after 3pm, and a few stronger cells cannot be ruled out. We don’t have a severe risk designation, but we could see a few storms producing dangerous wind and lightning. The rest of us will see super soaking thundershowers pushing through in the late afternoon and evening.

We may see a few random showers overnight into early Tuesday, but most of the wet weather is moving east all day. Highs will again be in the 80s, but it will be a hint cooler with a little less humidity. Still, a few remnant showers are likely in the afternoon as this storm complex slowly moves east. We will get some afternoon sun as we will be tracking a few scattered showers.

Wednesday is the start of a dry and cooler stretch that may go all the way through the upcoming weekend. Wednesday will be nice with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs that may struggle to get out of the upper 70s. We will be near 80°F both Wednesday and Thursday with tons of sunshine. It’s a little warmer Friday through the weekend in the mid 80s with comfortable summer heat. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

