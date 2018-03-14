Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine arrives, but cold temperatures remain

DETROIT - The clouds thinned and allowed sunshine to grace our skies today, but that sunshine was purely cosmetic as temperatures across most of the area only rose into the low to mid 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Adding insult to injury is that some of us in the Thumb remained in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Factor in wind gusting to near 20 mph in places, and there was quite a bite to the air when we stepped outside.

Skies should remain mostly clear overnight, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late at night.

Any sunshine first thing Thursday morning should be replaced by increasing clouds, although it’ll remain a dry day. Highs in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:45 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 7:40 p.m.

Decreasing clouds Thursday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday is where yesterday’s forecast starts to break down. The computer models (not surprisingly, given how many days in advance we are), have been all over the place with a storm moving eastward out of the Plains and passing to our south. It now appears that we’ll get some precipitation from this system, but whether it is rain and snow, or just snow, remains to be seen. Of greater concern to the storm-weary people of New England is that this could be their fourth nor’easter in the past two-and-a-half weeks. Now, this storm doesn’t look nearly as powerful as the last three. And there’s still the chance it can miss them. But at this point, any potentially additional snow is bad news for them. And the joke is on all of us: Astronomical Spring beings at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Once this storm passes by, it appears that we’ll be dry next Wednesday through Friday.

