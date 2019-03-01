Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine Friday, snow this weekend

DETROIT - Welcome to March!

It’s a chilly one again this Friday morning, with Metro Detroit temps in the low to mid teens as you head out, and a few northern suburbs dipping into the single digits under mostly clear skies.

We will get a good deal of sunshine today with light winds and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s and a few areas hitting 40 degrees F. Snow is on the way but it will hold off until after midnight.

Snow Saturday

Snow showers will spread over the area overnight and through the morning hours Saturday which will slow you down and make travel a little tricky.

This should be light snow showers bringing a morning coating to less than an inch around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Temps will be in the 20s all morning and then into the mid 30s and with any remaining moisture, we may see some light rain at the tail end of this event around noon or 1 p.m. tomorrow. It’s mostly cloudy in the afternoon with light winds and mid to upper 30s likely. Cold air will be coming our way all day Sunday.

Sunday forecast

Cooler and breezy conditions are expected Sunday with a big storm riding just south of our border with Ohio.

There is a chance that we see the northern fringe of this storm bringing snow to our South Zone Sunday. If this storm takes a turn north, it would mean more snow for more and more of Metro Detroit and we will keep you posted.

Meantime, temps tumble through the 20s all day and the cold air will settle in for days ahead.

Monday and Tuesday will bring single digit lows and teens for highs -- that’s it. It will be cold and breezy next week bringing lake effect snow chances, especially Tuesday. Another storm will likely bring snow Friday. Stay tuned!

