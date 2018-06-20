Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine returns before weekend rain

DETROIT - With clouds and rain around Metro Detroit, temperatures haven't made into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. It was actually warmer at midnight, but the rest of the evening will be comfortably cool with temperatures hanging in the upper 60s.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight, with lows on their way to the 50s across the area.

We'll see plenty of sunshine early Thursday, which is our first official day of summer. The solstice is at 6:07 a.m. in Detroit. The sunshine will help get us to 80 degrees in the Metro Zone, but not everyone will get that warm. Check our 4ZONE Forecast for your location.

Dry conditions will persist through the first part of Friday. Rain will develop in the second half of the day as a low pressure system meanders into Michigan. This will arrive as a "cutoff" low, meaning it’s cut off from the main flow.

That usually leads to a slow, wobbling system that’s hard to predict and even harder to get rid of. So as of right now, plan to get wet at more than one point Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will remain below normal in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Legit summer heat will return by the end of the next week. So if you don’t sweat enough over the next several days, you will by next weekend.

