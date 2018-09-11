Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine, warmer temperatures to carry through weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit finally turned a corner, welcoming sunshine and milder temperatures to the area. Those numbers will continue to increase through the upcoming weekend.

For the rest of Tuesday night, skies will clear and winds will calm. That will allow temperatures to drop back to the 50s areawide.

Once the fog burns off on Wednesday morning, skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s, which is normal for mid-September.

Temperatures in the 80s will arrive Thursday and stay with us through the weekend. Dry conditions will also be along for the ride. Our next shot at rain doesn't show up until next week.

We will continue to monitor Hurricane Florence, which has regained some of the intensity it lost overnight. The storm will likely make landfall as a major hurricane Friday, but the location is still in question.

