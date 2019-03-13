Metro Detroit weather: Taste of Spring today

DETROIT - A taste of Spring today with mild morning temps and wet weather moving in. Metro Detroit temps are in the low 30s as you head out on this dry start to your Wednesday. We have scattered rain chances from 10am to 2pm today with a bulk of the rain showers and wintry mix staying west and north of us most of the morning. These showers could be moderate to heavy in spots, but they shouldn’t last too long today, and a mid to late afternoon rain clearing will help highs rise into the upper 40s, flirting with 50°F later this afternoon or evening. The winds SE 5-12 mph will make it feel a little cooler this morning, but won’t be problematic later today.

Rain showers and thunderstorms become more numerous overnight into early Thursday as temps continue to rise or stay on the mild side overnight. Those morning showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger through the morning drive tomorrow as wave one. Highs will get into the low and mid 60s tomorrow as the warming winds start to crank by mid morning SSE 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph. Another wave of rain and thundershowers is likely in the evening hours tomorrow and/or overnight and some of these could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has most of SE Lower Michigan in a Slight Risk for severe weather late tomorrow.

Friday starts out with early morning showers and storms with the wet weather fading and cooler air moving in. We should stay in the 40s with breezy conditions WSW 10-20 mph and an occasional rain or snow shower is possible as the big system exits, leaving a more winter-like feel in the area to end the work and school week. The weekend will be cooler with mainly 20s to upper 30s and mostly dry conditions. We should be in the upper 30s Saturday with partly sunny skies after a brief morning shower chance. Sunday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with a few snow showers early in SW Lower Michigan while the rest of us stay dry and may hit 40 degrees. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

