Metro Detroit weather: Temperature roller coaster continues

DETROIT - Such are the characteristics of fall: big swings in temperature that leave you in shirt sleeves for a few days, then shivering in a jacket the next few. That’s how it’s been this week, and that’s how it’s going to be next week.

Clouds hung tough a few hours longer than expected today, but should clear out this evening. Lows won’t be nearly as chilly as they were this morning -- generally falling into the mid-40s to near 50 degrees (7 to 10 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly sunny to start Friday (TGIF), then clouds increase by midday and some scattered showers are possible from mid-afternoon into Friday night as another cold front approaches. Yes, some of these could affect our Friday night high school football games.

Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and lows Friday night in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island near Detroit, and likely dropping into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) in our farthest rural areas.

Weekend forecast

Partly cloudy and even colder behind that Friday night cold front, with highs only in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). This is definitely looking like the better of the two weekend days -- take advantage of it.

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, and it now looks like there’s a better chance for some showers. Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Next week

A warm front racing northward will usher in a much warmer air mass. While showers and thunderstorms north of that warm front are likely over the central lower peninsula, it’s not clear if any of those will affect our area. Regardless, highs should rebound back above average, into the mid-70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, and highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, and highs in the mid to upper 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs cooling into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

While it’s way too early to be confident about next weekend’s forecast, it appears that another strong cold front will pass through and knock daytime highs back down into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

