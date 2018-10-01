Metro Detroit weather: Temperature swings, rain chances ahead this week

DETROIT - We'll ride several swings in temperature and rain chances this week, but even with the ups and downs, temperatures will stay at or above normal for the next 10 days.

Rain will return Monday night, mainly north of 8 Mile Road during the evening. Heavier rain will spread across the entire area overnight. Several spots will pick up another inch or more of rainfall in the next 12 hours.

Lows Monday will hit the low and mid-60s. Despite picking up about double our normal rainfall for September, many areas in our West and North zones are still in a moderate drought.

Scattered showers will be around during the morning commute Tuesday, but they will be light compared to Monday's deluge. Then, expect showers and a possible thunderstorm from midday through the early afternoon. Most of the rain will be in our South Zone. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s Wednesday, which will be the warmest point of the week. Plus, we should remain dry, though it will be windy.

Rain will return for the end of the week. A very unsettled period is in the forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will still make the 70s on Thursday, fall to the upper 60s on Friday and bounce back to the mid-70s on Saturday.

Rain is likely and thunderstorms are possible all three days.

For more weather whiplash, check the temperatures in the back half of our 10-day forecast.

