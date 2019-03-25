Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures tumble

DETROIT - When most of us went to bed last night, temperatures were still in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Then a cold front swept across the area from north to south - after which temperatures crashed ten degrees (~5 degrees Celsius) in just two hours.

Fortunately, the front came through mostly dry, so we don’t have to worry about wet roads this morning. So leave the umbrella home, and grab the sunglasses when you head out the door because there’s a lot of sunshine building in for the remainder of the day once the early morning clouds move out (most noticeably in our South Zone).

Highs today will only (compared to yesterday) reach the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), but a north-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel cooler. And that wind coming off of Lake Huron will make it even colder for those of you closer to the lake.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:28 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:51 p.m.

Clear and chilly tonight, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius), and even a little colder in rural areas.

Tuesday and Wednesday look spectacular, with wall-to-wall sunshine, and highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, then warming to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.

We continue warming into Thursday, as highs should reach the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius) but, this time, the warmer air surging in will have some moisture with it, so an increase in clouds and shower chances also come into play.

Although we may see a break in the rain for part of the day on Friday, it will return by late afternoon and continue all the way into Saturday. Highs Friday in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and only in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) on Saturday…it’s going to be a chilly rain.

Sunday looks dry, with increasing sunshine and highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).



