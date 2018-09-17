Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures above normal until midweek cold front

DETROIT - Temperatures are running 10 degrees above normal in Metro Detroit, and they will stay that way until midweek.

Skies will become mostly clear with very little breeze Monday night. Florence has gotten as close as it’s going to get to us. Lows will fall to the 60s areawide.

A cold front will move through Tuesday. For the most part, it will be unnoticeable. But a stray afternoon shower, especially in our South Zone, can't be ruled out. Expect humid highs again in the mid-80s.

The drier air behind Tuesday’s front will become evident Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to normal numbers for mid-September with much lower humidity.

Summer's last gasp pushes in on Thursday, as humidity will come back and temperatures will spike to the mid-80s. The same front that will clear the area Tuesday will return from the south to give us a better chance of thunderstorms.

Friday is the last full day of summer. That’s the start of a transition to more seasonable weather. Highs will only reach the low 80s with thunderstorms likely again.

Our weekend will be much cooler and less humid. Highs will barely touch 70 degrees, with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. The cooler regime will continue for much of next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.