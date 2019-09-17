Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures begin slow increase Wednesday

DETROIT - Metro Detroit has finally ditched the clouds, and we're not expecting many more for the remainder of the week.

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. That, plus a calm wind, will give us cooler temperatures. Nearly everyone will fall to the 50s overnight. Lows in the Metro Zone will be around 60 degrees. There's still a chance we could see some patchy fog closer to daybreak, too.

Temperatures will start a slow upward trend Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine getting us to the upper 70s.

We'll see a similar number Thursday, again with mostly sunny skies. The heat will continue to build into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop over us.

That will take temperatures all the way to the mid-80s by Saturday. Add in some humidity, and we'll have a big reminder that summer's not done with us until Monday. Autumn officially begins at 3:50 a.m. Monday.

We're going to be in a dry stretch for a while. Sunday will be our next shot at any precipitation -- we're expecting showers and a few thunderstorms.

Parts of the area are in a moderate drought, but some of those areas did get rain since the update came out last week. We might see some changes when the next update arrives Thursday.

