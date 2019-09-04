Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures below normal for rest of week

DETROIT - We still have 19 days of summer left, but it sure feels like fall has already arrived.

Even though normal highs are in the upper 70s, we'll spend the rest of the week below that mark. Wednesday night will be the chilliest part of the forecast. Metro Zone lows will dip to the mid-50s, but some spots will start Thursday morning in the 40s. Check the 4ZONE page to see the numbers for your neighborhood.

Sunshine early Thursday morning won't do much for temperatures. We'll see the puffy white cumulus clouds in the afternoon, mixing with the sun. Highs will barely touch 70 degrees in the Metro Zone. Most locations will end up in the 60s.

Winds will be light out of the east.

On Friday, we'll watch an area of low pressure scoot past us. That might be close enough to bring a daytime sprinkle to parts of the area, especially the West and South zones. But it won't amount to much, and most of us will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies.

Our weekend will definitely bring some football weather. Below-normal highs will continue, but at least we'll have some sunshine to mix in.

We will get some 80s back next week, along with some thunderstorms. Soak up the warmth while you still can.

