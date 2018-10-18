Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures below normal through next weekend

DETROIT - The good news is Metro Detroit has passed the coldest part of the forecast, but temperatures will stay below normal through next weekend.

On Thursday night, expect clear skies and light winds, but temperatures will fall only to the 30s.

We'll start our Friday with sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid-50s, but gusty winds will return. Evening showers will roll through, but they should remain all liquid as overnight lows fall only to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will bring our best chance of rain, but it won't be an all-day event. Scattered showers will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Most of this should be rain, but a few frozen pellets won’t be out of the question.

Highs will barely get to 50 degrees by midday, but they'll stay in the 40s for most of the day. Add brisk winds to all of this, with gusts up to 30 mph, and it won’t exactly be our most enjoyable day.

Beyond that, there's a lot of sunshine with 50-degree highs and lows in the 30s all the way through next weekend.

