Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures closer to average, scattered showers overnight

DETROIT - Our first full week of June will be a lot closer to average than last month, but it will be on the other side of that line.

Breezes will calm down Monday night as rain rolls in. Some spots in our North and West Zone will get wet before midnight. Everyone else will get scattered showers overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s in our Metro Zone, but parts of our North Zone might be flirting with the 40s. Check the 4ZONE page for details.

Tuesday morning's commute will be wet for about half of us (the southern half, if you must know). The last of the overnight rain will be exiting. So by 10 a.m., everyone will be dry. Winds will pick up with some midday sunshine before more clouds and breezy conditions arrive in the afternoon. We'll be lucky to touch 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly get warmer through the week. Temperatures might touch 80 degrees a couple of times in the next seven days. Thunderstorms will return for the weekend. Check that out and more pre-summer heat in our 10-day forecast.

