Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures consistently above normal this week

DETROIT - The countdown to winter and Christmas is on, but temperatures will stay consistently above normal for this last week of autumn.

Monday night will be the coldest during that stretch. Skies will clear out, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper teens in parts of the West and North zones, with temperatures in the low to mid-20s elsewhere.

Tuesday will bring tons of sun, so despite our colder start, temperatures will finish slightly above normal again, in the mid-30s.

Temperatures will return to the 40s for the back end of the workweek. Sunshine will stick around Wednesday as highs hit the low 40s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-40s, which is 10 degrees above normal for late December. It will be coming with plenty of clouds and a chance of a light rain shower.

The better chances for rain will arrive Friday, along with some noticeable wind. After a morning start in the mid-30s, highs will still reach the low 40s.

Temperatures will drop over the weekend heading toward Christmas. Expect temperatures in the mid-30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions will last through Sunday night.

That’s when a possible fresh coating of light snow will look to invade, lingering into the morning of Christmas Eve. Temperatures will look similarly seasonable for the holidays. Christmas Day will begin with some sunshine and might finish with a few snowflakes as well.

