Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures continue to rise into weekend

We'll remain comfortably above normal Thursday night. Humidity will stay low as temperatures fall to the 60s in many spots. This is all with mostly clear skies and a light south wind.

A few more spots will hit 80 degrees Friday afternoon. We'll also contend with more clouds than we did for the last couple days. Rain will stay away.

There's good news for areas that have been too dry. Last week's storms produced enough rain in the right spots to get nearly everyone out of a moderate drought. The only spot still remaining in a drought is northern Sanilac County. Even though much of the North Zone is still abnormally dry, it's an improvement over early September.

We won't set any records for heat, but there's no question that summer will still be in control this weekend. Temperatures will spike Saturday into the mid-80s. Adding in more humidity will make it feel closer to 90 degrees.

Sunday will be cooler but still muggy, with highs stopping short of 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be around Sunday afternoon and linger into early Monday.

Summer will come to an end at 3:50 a.m. Monday. Looking back, we got our fair share of seasonal heat. Out of the 26 summer weekend days so far, 18 have been at or above normal. That's nearly 70% of our weekends.

There's more to come for autumn. The latest 90-day outlook shows there's a solid chance we'll have above-normal temperatures for that stretch.

