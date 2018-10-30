Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures could be warmest in nearly 3 weeks for Halloween

DETROIT - Metro Detroit finally broke a 17-day streak of below-normal temperatures with an average finish Monday, but Halloween temperatures might be the warmest in nearly three weeks.

There will be rain in the near-term. First, expect scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder in our North Zone on Tuesday evening. Most of us won't get wet until a cold front approaches overnight.

Expect plenty of rain and some thunder lasting through the morning commute. Temperatures will hang in the 50s through Tuesday night.

After a soaker of a commute Wednesday morning, expect dry but cloudy conditions for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will touch 60 degrees in the afternoon and remain in the 50s for trick-or-treating. Winds will be light, too. That’s not a bad result for late October, especially compared to where we've been the last few weeks.

Don't forget to take us with you trick-or-treating. We'll be posting Freaky Forecast updates throughout Halloween afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, we'll see a few showers, mainly in our Metro and South Zones. Highs will be cooler, in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will take another turn heading into the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday will only reach the upper 40s, then inch back to the low and mid-50s by Sunday. After some morning showers Friday, we should remain dry throughout the weekend.

